Create the Mountain of your ‘DREAMS’ in INFINITE AIR’S World Editor!

One of the defining features of Mark McMorris Infinite Air is its world editor, and a new trailer from publisher Maximum Games shows off the capabilities that the course creation tool will offer to players.

Developer HB Studios’ has a feature built into their previous game, The Golf Club, by letting players craft entire mountains worth of snowy playgrounds.

Terrain on the mountains is procedurally generated in Infinite Air, but players can take that environment and sculpt it however they want.

The world editor allows for the adjustment of the type of ground cover in a particular area, like fresh powder or well-trod hard pack snow. Once a course has been created, it can be uploaded to the game’s servers and shared with the world.

Infinite Air’s world editor will offer more than 100 items such as ramps, rails and pipes, along with structures and other environmental features, when the game launches later this month.

Mark McMorris Infinite Air launches Oct. 25 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One