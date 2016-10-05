This morning IGN reported that Ubisoft’s melee combat game For Honor had cut split-screen play from its online mode.

The team had gone on the record with multiple outlets in the past to talk about the importance of the split-screen feature as it applies to their vision for the game, but it appears that it has been dropped in order to prioritize other aspects of the final product.

Polygon has confirmed with Ubisoft that the feature has been dropped from the game entirely, including local multiplayer. The third-person brawler, which features knights, vikings and samurai duking it out in bloody skirmishes, had originally touted split-screen as integral to the experience.

During a taped studio interview with IGN, producer Stephane Cardin said that change was made just recently.

“We decided this week to cut the split-screen,” Cardin said. “It was a feature that we loved, but, when we looked at what needs to be done to support online co-op, for us it was critical to make a decision now so we can polish all the features at the AAA level and make sure that we have the most amazing experience.”

Cardin’s comments left it unclear if split-screen was being dropped from online play only, but not long ago Ubisoft confirmed that split-screen had been dropped entirely.

“The For Honor team made the difficult decision to cut split-screen co-op in order to deliver the best experience at launch,” reads the statement from Ubisoft. “For Honor fans looking to play with friends will still have the option to play online co-op for the campaign and multiplayer modes.”

For Honor is scheduled to release in 2017 on Feb. 14 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.