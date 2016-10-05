ARROW Season 5 And More!

Arrow is finally HERE! The wait is over as the fifth season of the show premieres tonight (Wednesday, October 5th) on the CW. The show promises to go back to basics and will slowly put to rest the supernatural aspects that we saw in season 3 and 4, spotlighting more on Oliver Queen’s Mission.

If you were not a fan of the “flashback” scenes that occurred in Season 4, this will be good news for you. The writers and producers have promised an END to the flashbacks. Executive Producer, Wendy Mericle has this to say about the flashbacks and gave a little bit of a tease about season 6:

What’s interesting about Season 5, just having been there from the beginning and knowing Marc [Guggenheim] and Andrew [Kreisberg] and Greg [Berlanti] as well as I do, the show was conceived in many ways as a five-year thing. Those flashbacks will be gone after this season. I think it is going to be a different… not a different show, but it is going to have to be reinvented in Season Six, because we’re closing a chapter for sure.

Check out Arrow (AKA Oliver Queen) doing what he does best in the trailer to the premiere episode titled, LEGACY below:

Episode Description:

After Laurel’s death and the departures of both Diggle and Thea from Team Arrow, Oliver takes to the streets solo to protect Star City’s citizens as the Green Arrow. With Felicity guiding him from the bunker, Oliver is forced to deal with a city that has become overrun with both criminals and a slew of new (and painfully inexperienced) vigilantes. Watching Oliver try to balance his jobs as both the mayor and also the protector of Star City, Felicity suggests he form a new team, but Oliver resists. However, when a deadly new criminal, Tobias Church (guest star Chad L. Coleman), enters the picture, Oliver realizes the best thing for the city might be a new team of superheroes. Meanwhile, the flashbacks take us to Russia where Oliver faces off against the Bratva.

Series Created by: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, & Andrew Kreisberg

Executive Produced by: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, & Sarah Schechter.

Starring: Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen), David Ramsey (John Diggle), Willa Holland (Thea Queen), Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak), John Barrowman (Malcom Merlyn), Paul Blackthorne (Detective Lance) and more.

Guest Starring: Rick Gonzalez (Wild Dog), Josh Segarra (Vigilante), Madison McLaughli (Evelyn Sharp), Chad L. Coleman (as the villain, Tobias Church), Joe Dinicol (mystical vigilante Ragman), & Wil Traval (Human Target)

ARROW returns to the CW tonight (Wednesday Oct 5th) 8/7c!