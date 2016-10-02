TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS

Synopsis: The turtles face a new challenge when Shredder escapes from custody and joins forces with Baxter Stockman, a mad scientist who plans to use a serum to take over the world. Along for the ride are Bebop and Rocksteady, two dimwitted henchmen who provide plenty of muscle. Luckily, the turtles have their own allies in April O’Neil, Vernon Fenwick and Casey Jones, a hockey-masked vigilante. As the pizza-loving heroes prepare for battle, the notorious Krang also emerges to pose an even greater threat.

Director: Dave Green (XVI)

Writers: Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman

Starring: Megan Fox, Stephen Amell, Will Arnett, Brian Tee, Tyler Perry, Brittany Ishibashi and Laura Linney, and featuring voices of Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Tony Shalhoub, Gary Anthony Williams, Stephen “Sheamus” Farrelly and Brad Garrett.

Run Time: 112 Min

Rating: PG-13

Special Features:

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles

English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish

Discs

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-50, 1 DVD)

Special Features

We Are Family

Whoa! Expanding the Turtleverse

House Party

It’s Tricky: Inside the Van

ILM—The Effects Beneath the Shell

Did You Catch That? Turtle Eggs!

Deleted Scenes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows Blu-ray Review: TMNT: Out Of The Shadows features hand-to-hand combat, explosions, action, and crude jokes which is everything a turtles fan is looking for. The movie’s theme and mood is noticeably lighter than it’s predecessor from 2014. For the second movie we see Bebop and Rocksteady join Shredder as they team up with uber villain Krang who threatens to take over the earth. The Blu-ray format is visually pleasing and the 7.1 audio mix, utilizes modern technology to enhance this fun popcorn movie. Although the movie was panned by critics, fans of the turtles should be pleased with the heavy action laden scenes and the lovely Megan Fox. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows is “Out” now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download.