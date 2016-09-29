“Forza Horizon 3” is loud, stupid, and beautiful.

Forza Horizon 3

This is actually how the game looks, unbelievably. This is actually how the game looks, unbelievably.MicrosoftIt’s that guy named Brock you met on vacation, who refers to everyone as “brah.” He’s so fun to party with! Everyone loves Brock. He just wants everyone to be happy.

“Forza Horizon 3” is all about making you, the player, happy all the time. It gives you a huge world to explore — a massive section of Australia — and hundreds of cars.