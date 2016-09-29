“Forza Horizon 3” is loud, stupid, and beautiful.
MicrosoftIt’s that guy named Brock you met on vacation, who refers to everyone as “brah.” He’s so fun to party with! Everyone loves Brock. He just wants everyone to be happy.
“Forza Horizon 3” is all about making you, the player, happy all the time. It gives you a huge world to explore — a massive section of Australia — and hundreds of cars.
You wanna drive an automatic Tesla Model S through the rainforest? Please, go right ahead! And might we suggest you race this train?
Due to the location down undah, there’s a huge selection of terrain types to race through: a sprawling desert filled with dunes, muddy rallycross tracks, coastal highways, and much more.
You can visit anywhere on the (huge) map right from the start, but you only unlock new race types that pertain to those regions as you progress through the game. The good news is that it’s a joy to progress through the game, opening up new “festival locations” (races in a particular region) and discovering entirely new race types along the way.
There’s a simple structure to “Forza Horizon 3.” You start the game with one of several cars, and you prove your worth in races to earn money, fans, and experience. As those things accumulate, you unlock more stuff: new areas, new cars to buy, new races to race, etc.
Thankfully, all of that quickly melts into the background as one of the game’s hundreds of cars goes flying over a sand dune at 150 miles-per-hour.
Regardless of the structure of the event, the goal of “Forza Horizon 3” is always to get you into a car, driving fast.
There’s a whole “story” conceit in “Forza Horizon 3.” You’re the boss of the “Horizon Festival” and blah blah blah. It’s really just there to provide a structure.
Don’t get me wrong — some of the things that the game’s characters say are hilarious. Take this, from the intro, for instance:
“It’s big and it’s hot and the roads are just wide open. Bro, we’re talking fast cars, cool beats, summer sun, classic style, blazing days, banging nights, burned rubber, wild parties, and exotic animals. So put your pedal to the floor as we welcome you to Horizon Australia.”
But if you’re anything like me, you’re here for the cars, and the driving of said cars, with preference to high speeds. Let me tell you: “Forza Horizon 3” offers some of the finest driving around.
Without getting too technical, rest assured the game runs smoothly and quickly. That’s important in a game like this, because any technical issues — the game slowing down, for instance — can be a killer.
More importantly, the “feel” of the driving is spot on. Rear-wheel drive cars, like the BMW M3, loose their back-ends around turns at high speeds; all-wheel monsters like the Subaru WRX and Tesla’s Model S stick their launches and rocket past the competition.
Better yet, with the game’s sprawling open world, you can take those cars to places that you’d never take on your own. As the in-game GPS rattles off directional instructions, you can happily veer off-road towards your destination. You’ll be glad you did, as there are countless things to find in the vast stretches between road: classic cars that you can restore and drive, huge jump ramps, and glorious beachside sunsets.
If nothing else, “Forza Horizon 3” is endlessly gorgeous. It’s a testament to modern video games. Your Uncle Larry will be very impressed, as will you. I certainly was!
In case it wasn’t already clear, I believe “Forza Horizon 3” is a very, very good game. Better yet, it’s a very good game that most anyone can enjoy.
If you ever played and enjoyed an arcade-style racing game — the “Outrun, “Burnout,” or “Need for Speed” series — this is a game for you. You can drive every car in automatic, turn off damage, and go nuts. Drive with reckless abandon, you monster.
If you like “serious,” simulation-style racing games — the “Gran Turismo” and “Forza Motorsport” series — this game has settings that will accommodate your needs. I’m no gearhead, but I play the game on manual and I tune my cars manually. I don’t get into stuff like gear differentials, but it’s in the game if you’re into that. You are, aren’t you?