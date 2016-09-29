“Forza Horizon 3” is loud, stupid, and beautiful. MicrosoftIt’s that guy named Brock you met on vacation, who refers to everyone as “brah.” He’s so fun to party with! Everyone loves Brock. He just wants everyone to be happy. “Forza Horizon 3” is all about making you, the player, happy all the time. It gives you a huge world to explore — a massive section of Australia — and hundreds of cars.

Due to the location down undah, there’s a huge selection of terrain types to race through: a sprawling desert filled with dunes, muddy rallycross tracks, coastal highways, and much more. You can visit anywhere on the (huge) map right from the start, but you only unlock new race types that pertain to those regions as you progress through the game. The good news is that it’s a joy to progress through the game, opening up new “festival locations” (races in a particular region) and discovering entirely new race types along the way.

Thankfully, all of that quickly melts into the background as one of the game’s hundreds of cars goes flying over a sand dune at 150 miles-per-hour.

There’s a whole “story” conceit in “Forza Horizon 3.” You’re the boss of the “Horizon Festival” and blah blah blah. It’s really just there to provide a structure.

“It’s big and it’s hot and the roads are just wide open. Bro, we’re talking fast cars, cool beats, summer sun, classic style, blazing days, banging nights, burned rubber, wild parties, and exotic animals. So put your pedal to the floor as we welcome you to Horizon Australia.” But if you’re anything like me, you’re here for the cars, and the driving of said cars, with preference to high speeds. Let me tell you: “Forza Horizon 3” offers some of the finest driving around.

More importantly, the “feel” of the driving is spot on. Rear-wheel drive cars, like the BMW M3, loose their back-ends around turns at high speeds; all-wheel monsters like the Subaru WRX and Tesla’s Model S stick their launches and rocket past the competition.

If nothing else, “Forza Horizon 3” is endlessly gorgeous. It’s a testament to modern video games. Your Uncle Larry will be very impressed, as will you. I certainly was!