MARVEL STUDIOS and IMAX OFFER GLOBAL FANS AN AMAZING

SNEAK PEEK AT SELECT FOOTAGE FROM THE WORLD’S NEWEST

SUPER HERO—“DOCTOR STRANGE”

EXPAND YOUR MIND: AN IMAX® 3D EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK

FEATURES EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE TO BE SHOWN IN OVER 115 THEATER LOCATIONS

ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON OCTOBER 10, 2016 AT 7 P.M.

Burbank, Calif. (September 27, 2016) –Marvel Studios announces Marvel Studios’Expand Your Mind: An IMAX® 3D Exclusive First Look, featuring approximately 15 minutes of exclusive footage from the highly anticipated, action-packed “Doctor Strange.” The sneak peek will be showcased in over 115 theater locations across North America on October 10, 2016, at 7p.m.

Select IMAX 3D theaters nationwide and 3D & IMAX 3D theaters internationallywill offer the special screening of thrilling, never-before-seen 3D footage of the Scott Derrickson-directed movie, which opens in U.S. theaters on November 4, 2016.

Commenting on the exclusive footage, director Scott Derrickson says, “As a movie fan, I am thrilled to take audiences along on the visual journey of ‘Doctor Strange’ and give them an early peek at what we’ve been working on. The completed film will feature more than an hour of specially formatted IMAX sequences that will provide audiences with a totally immersive—and mind-blowing—film-going experience and I’m excited to share a taste of that with our fans on 10/10.”

Tickets to the October 10th Marvel Studios Expand Your Mind: An IMAX® 3D Exclusive First Look are free and will be distributed for U.S. and Canadian screenings on a first-come, first-serve basis starting today at noon/PDT. For more information and to download tickets, go to: http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/131383

Fans who attend this exclusive sneak peek will also receive a limited-edition, collectible “Doctor Strange” IMAX poster.

From Marvel Studios comes “Doctor Strange,” the story of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he is forced to look for healing, and hope, in an unlikely place—a mysterious enclave known as Kamar-Taj. He quickly learns that this is not just a center for healing but also the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long Strange—armed with newly acquired magical powers—is forced to choose whether to return to his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.