Ubisoft’s The Division is one of the strangest things ever. The multiplayer centric game came out and had little to no major issues. It was incredibly surprising because Ubisoft has a history of releasing buggy games and multiplayer focused games tend to just be a complete disaster at launch. Somehow, Ubisoft avoided all of this… for a few weeks. Eventually, the game fell apart and became wildly broken. People stopped playing the game and Ubisoft even stopped working on some of the DLC to focus on fixing the core game. Ubisoft aims to improve the game drastically.

“One issue facing The Division today is that the power difference between optimized and non-optimized builds is too great. We still want people to optimize their gear and min-max to their heart’s content, but in order to balance the game, we need to reduce the gap between the two extremes,” says the game’s official website. “As part of Update 1.4 we also want to bring back the shooter feeling, add more decision making and hard choices when building your character and add more variety to the viable builds.”

You can view a round-up of some of the new features in update 1.4.

Gear

All gear in World Tier 2 and higher will have all three base stats – Firearms, Stamina, Electronics – on them, one of these stats will be higher than the others.

Other bonuses, like crit chance and headshot damage, will be scaled down to fit the new game balance.

Gear will lose their skill bonuses, but backpacks, holsters and knee pads will gain new performance mod slots, making them easier to customize to fit your build.

Gear Sets will have their Gear Score adjusted to the same levels as High End gear.

Stat overlaps between Gear Scores have been removed.

High End gear talents have been rebalanced.

Scavenging has been removed from the game.

Weapons

New DPS formula on weapons has been introduced, but is a work in progress and will change over the course of the PTS.

The damage and roles of certain weapons have been changed. Some weapons have seen a damage increase; others have had their damage lowered.

Named weapons will not be changed in this update.

Weapon mods will now come with one major bonus and an amount of smaller bonuses, depending on the quality of the mod.

Damage bonuses are now additive instead of multiplicative, reducing the current spikes in damage which made the game hard to balance.

The Firearms stat will become a much more significant source of damage output, leading to more decision making when building your character.

Weapon talents have been rebalanced; some have been buffed, others have seen their numbers reduced.

The identity of your gear will remain the same, even if the scale of stats and bonuses might change.

Armor

Stamina will be the main source of toughness.

Armor value will have different results of damage mitigation depending on the World Tier you are in.

Gear sets

The four-piece bonuses of Gear Sets have been rebalanced.

Two-piece bonuses will focus more on utility instead of stat bonuses.

Five-piece bonuses have been removed from the game.

Reclaimer and BLIND have their four-piece bonuses inactive on the initial PTS version while they are being worked on.

Skills