The new fighting video game “Tekken 7” will finally be released to PC and other consoles, with all new features, story arcs, and playable characters.

Release Details

“Tekken 7” was released earlier this year in Japan. It was exclusively an arcade game which did not sit very well with PC and console gamers.

However, the game’s publisher and developer, Bandai Namco Entertainment, had released a new trailer for “Tekken 7” at the Tokyo Game Show 2016. It shows the new gameplay for the PlayStation 4.

The trailer shows the well-praised story mode featured on the game. “Tekken 7” will be arriving to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows through Steam in early 2017. Support for PlayStation VR is also expected to come with the new game.

Improved Gameplay

The new “Tekken 7” trailer focused on the Mishima Clan members. The clan performs a huge role in the overall story mode of the game.

There will also be new story arcs that are centered mainly on the other characters in the roster.

“Tekken 7” will also be one of the upcoming Japanese games that will be using the new Unreal Engine 4.

This will ensure an upgraded gaming performance to deliver the utmost playing environment for gamers.

In addition to this, the trailer also showcases the spectacular fighting experience that console users will be getting from “Tekken 7.”

Storyline Updates



The new “Tekken 7” will actually be a part of the “Tekken 7: Fated Retribution”, which was an update of the main game.

This means that all sets of new characters, features, and other details included in the patch would be available to play for the gamers.

Claudio Serafino’s storyline will also be updated, incorporating a group of exorcists. Serafino would be the leader of this group, which would then be called The Archers of Sirius.

This highly-secretive group would be responsible for banishing prevailing entities from the world.

Mishima Zaibatsu then approaches The Archers of Sirius group, eventually inviting them to join his alliance.

This would be a shocker to the group as their existence is virtually unknown to the public, leading them to suspect Mishima Zaibatsu’s true intentions.

New Playable Characters

“Tekken 7” players will also be able to play as Akuma, a character from the “Street Fighter” franchise.

This is most likely the result of the discontinued “Tekken X Street Fighter” crossover video game. The story arc for Akuma’s appearance in the game pits him against Heihachi Mishima.

The new “Tekken 7” will feature the same beloved characters from the previous iterations of the franchise.

The roster of characters which came with the arcade version would also appear on the console and PC version. The characters of Lee Chaolan and Violet would also be playable.