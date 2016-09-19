First RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA Trailer Released

Capcom and Kadokawa has released the first trailer to their upcoming computer-generated film, Resident Evil: Vendetta. The film is not set to release in Japan until spring of next year. This is the third computer-generated Resident Evil film which includes: Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and Resident Evil: Damnation (2012). No official word has been made for an international release date.

The film takes place after the events of Resident Evil 6 but before the events of the soon to be released, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. You will see familiar faces from the series such as: Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers.

Check out the amazing trailer below:

Written by: Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass)

Directed By: Takanori Tsujimoto (Itraman X)

Executive Producer: Takashi Shimizu (Creator of The Grudge Series)

Supervising Producer: Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Producer: Resident Evil video game series; Associate producer on the films)