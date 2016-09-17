First Look: J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon in JUSTICE LEAGUE

To celebrate #BatmanDay, Zack Synder has released the first look of Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon in Justice League.

Synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Directed By: Zack Synder

Written By: Bill Finger (characters), Bob Kane (characters), Joe Shuster (characters), Jerry Siegel (characters), & Chris Terrio (screenplay)

Starring: Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Superman), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner James Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Julian Lewis Jones, Joe Manganiello (Slade Wilson/Deathstroke) and more.

Justice League is set to release in theaters, November 17, 2017