CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Blu-Ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results incollateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps—one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark’s surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability.

Directed By: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Written By: Christopher Markus (screenplay), Stephen McFeely (screenplay), Joe Simon (based on the Marvel comics by), & Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel comics by)

Starring: Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Don Cheadle (Lieutenant James Rhodes/War Machine), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Paul Bettany (Vision), and more.

Thoughts

This is my first Captain America film, so I am not afraid to admit that I don’t know much about the characters or what they do. I am familiar with Ironman as I did see the first film. After seeing this film, I now know why people love Captain America so much. I absolutely love Captain America’s costume (Its not really a uniform and I don’t really consider it armor even though it could be. Its what identifies him as Captain America) All in all, I thought it was awesome. His shield, the colors, and how it made him stand out. The first punch he threw, I was in shock (again, remember I don’t really know much about Captain America). Well, not in shock. More like wow-ed. The dude just flew across the room. It was CRAZY! Black Widow was/IS equally awesome. She is definitely skilled at what she does. I think my favorite character from this film has to be Black Panther (next to Captain America, of course!). His costume was amazing. I love how his claws retracted. He looks menacing on screen. A character you really don’t want to mess with because you know he can kick your butt. Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Ironman did not disappoint. A man with amazing gadgets and technology. This film is action packed and will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. The blu-ray, again gives us the best quality picture and sound. I am so use to blu-rays that when I put in a DVD I think its my player and not the disc! If you haven’t done so already, catch Captain America: Civil War out on Blu-ray & Digital HD NOW.