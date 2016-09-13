New Trailer for THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT: Game of the Year Edition!

New Trailer for THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT: Game of the Year Edition!

A Game of the Year/Complete/Enhanced Edition has been expected for some time given the fact that CD Projekt RED has done the same for both previous Witcher games, not to mention the Amazon.com leak that occurred ahead of the official announcement.

If you have been playing the standard version of the game, and are looking to upgrade, it’s worth noting that your saves will not transfer over to the Game of the Year Edition.

Additionally, the Game of the year Edition will come with a new set of achievements! Which means there’s a list of reasons to play again.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition releases tomorrow, August 30th, 2016 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.