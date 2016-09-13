tends to stick to developing free-to-play MMORGs like Perfect World Entertainment tends to stick to developing free-to-play MMORGs like Neverwinter , but they’ve switched it up.

After teaming up with Toque Games, Perfect World is excited to announce a brand new game: Livelock

Livelock will bring back the days of cooperative top-down gaming, in hopes of restoring humanity in a machine ruled world.

Up to three players will be able to come together via online or local co-op and take control of one of three mechanical chassis: Hex, Vanguard, or Catalyst.

As one of “The Few” remaining Capital Intellects (machines with human consciousness), only they can bring back humanity. Each of the Capital Intellects come with an assortment of weapons and represent three different classes.

Hex is the best for dealing targeted damage with high precision weapons. Vanguard, on the other hand, is a brutal tanky beast that can easily deal with waves of enemies.

Last but not least, Catalyst seems like the best support there is. Though powerful on her own, her moves are a mix of Hex’s single-target DPS and Vanguard’s mob controlling prowess.