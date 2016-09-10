CELL Blu-Ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis:

When a mysterious cell phone signal causes apocalyptic chaos, an artist is determined to reunite with his young son in New England

Directed By: Tod Williams

Written By: Adam Alleca (screenplay) & Stephen King (Based on novel by & screenplay)

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Isabelle Fuhrman, John Cusack, Stacy Keach, Owen Teague, Wilbur Fitzgerald, and more

Genre: Action & Thriller

Rating: R for Disturbing Violent Content, Terror, Brief Sexuality, & Language

Runtime: 98 Minutes





Video

1080p High Definition

16X9 Widescreen (2.40:1) Presentation

Subtitles : English, Spanish, & English SDH

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Tod Williams

To Cell and Back Featurette

Thoughts

I was excited to see this film as its based on a novel by Stephen King. I’m not a huge fan of his books but, I DO love the movies based on them. This is not what I expected at all. In a way, this film is kind of a metaphor to how society is with their cell phones (you’ll know what I mean when you see this film). You’re going to be completely caught off guard with the opening scene. Its definitely a WTF moment. I couldn’t keep my eyes off the screen because of what was going on. Pure craziness from the beginning. John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson did a wonderful job at portraying their characters, Clay Riddell and Tom McCourt. I can just imagine how I would react in the situations that these men were put in. Definitely a must see. Its a film with action, suspense, and a little bit of horror all in one. Don’t miss out! Catch Cell out on Blu-ray & Digital HD September 27, 2016.