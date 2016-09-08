LIVE BY NIGHT Movie Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer to their upcoming film, Live By Night based on the novel by Dennis Lehane of the same name. It’s a film directed by none other then Ben Affleck. This marks the fourth film directed by Affleck who has also directed Argo, The Town, and Gone Baby Gone.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime.

Directed By: Ben Affleck

Written By: Ben Affleck (screenplay) and Dennis Lehane (novel)

Starring: Ben Affleck (Joe Coughlin), Scott Eastwood (Danny Coughlin), Elle Fanning (Loretta Figgis), Zoe Saldana (Graciella Suarez), Sienna Miller (Emma Gould), Chris Sullivan (Brendan Loomis), Anthony Michael Hall (Gary Smith), Brendan Gleeson (Thomas Coughlin), and more

The film is set to release in theaters on January 13, 2017.