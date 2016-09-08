In celebration of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION on Digital HD Sept. 6th and Blu-ray™ Sept. 20th, we had a chance to be part of a Q&A with the voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara.
Below you can read a few of the questions our very own Louis Love (Luis Lecca) asked O’Hara. Then you can listen to the entire Q&A.
Louis Love: Have you had a chance to check out the Blu-ray yet?
Paige O’Hara: I haven’t looked at it yet but they did come to house and did a little documentary on my life called “Always Belle.” For three days they shot it. And they are also doing a segment (cause I’m an artist for Disney now) on a little bit of my paintings as well. I always painted my whole life. In fact, when I went to New York… I would do paintings and sell them on the streets to pay my rent.
Louis Love: Has there been a fan experience that just sticks with you?
Paige O’Hara: Oh there’s several. There’s sad ones and there’s happy ones. I actually had a little girl come up to me and she recognized me through my voice. I was just talking with my husband, but we where at Disneyworld so she was obviously a Disney fan and probably watched me on the Disney Channel as well you know… She came and stared at me and ask. ARE YOU BELLE? And said yes I am and she started yelling!
Listen to the Q&A below!
Film Versions:
- Original theatrical version
- New advanced sing-along version
- Extended version with “Human Again” song sequence
- Work-in-progress version
Bonus Features:
- Menken & Friends: 25 Years of Musical Inspiration – Get a front-row seat for an intimate discussion between legendary music composers from classic and future Disney films, including Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Stephen Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic), Robert Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Disney’s upcoming Moana). Discover how the composers are personally connected, how they first experienced Beauty and the Beast and how they find inspiration for their own films. And watch as they pay tribute to the film’s award-winning music score and the man who has inspired them all—Alan Menken.
- #1074: Walt, Fairy Tales & Beauty and the Beast – Long before Beauty and the Beast became the instant classic we know and love, Walt Disney made two attempts—between the 1930s and 1950s—to adapt the famous fairy tale into an animated film. Discover what Walt and his team was dreaming up through Walt’s actual voice recordings, archived artwork, story notes, and learn why the project was sidelined for decades.
- Always Belle – The original voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara, reminisces about earning the role of the beautiful bookworm in Beauty and the Beast and recalls how the iconic character changed her life and continues to inspire fans both young and old.
- The Recording Sessions – Go in the recording booth with the cast of Beauty and the Beast and see what went into adding voices to the characters and the lines we know and love.
- 25 Fun Facts About Beauty and the Beast – Disney Channel’s Gus Kamp and Kayla Maisonet host this entertaining countdown featuring little-known fun facts, anecdotes and hidden Easter Eggs (references to Disney animated films and characters) from one of the most cherished animated films of all time.
- Beauty and The Beast Sneak Peek – An exciting first look into the live-action re-telling of Beauty and the Beast, which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.
- Classic Bonus Features – These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include over five hours of bonus material, such as an alternate version of Be Our Guest and the Beauty and the Beast music video performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, and deleted scenes.
- Bonus features may vary by retailer
DISC SPECIFICATIONS:
- Feature Run Time: Approximately 85 minutes
- Rating: G in U.S. and Canada; Bonus material not rated
- Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray Feature Film: 1080p High Definition / 1.78:1; DVD Feature Film: 1.78:1
- Audio: Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks; DVD: English, Spanish, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, & Spanish
Check out the trailer below: