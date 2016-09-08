In celebration of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION on Digital HD Sept. 6th and Blu-ray™ Sept. 20th, we had a chance to be part of a Q&A with the voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara.

Below you can read a few of the questions our very own Louis Love (Luis Lecca) asked O’Hara. Then you can listen to the entire Q&A.

Louis Love: Have you had a chance to check out the Blu-ray yet?

Paige O’Hara: I haven’t looked at it yet but they did come to house and did a little documentary on my life called “Always Belle.” For three days they shot it. And they are also doing a segment (cause I’m an artist for Disney now) on a little bit of my paintings as well. I always painted my whole life. In fact, when I went to New York… I would do paintings and sell them on the streets to pay my rent.

Louis Love: Has there been a fan experience that just sticks with you?

Paige O’Hara: Oh there’s several. There’s sad ones and there’s happy ones. I actually had a little girl come up to me and she recognized me through my voice. I was just talking with my husband, but we where at Disneyworld so she was obviously a Disney fan and probably watched me on the Disney Channel as well you know… She came and stared at me and ask. ARE YOU BELLE? And said yes I am and she started yelling!

Listen to the Q&A below!

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Beloved Animated Classic

Relive the magic and the music with four versions of the film plus all-new bonus features!

With the Release of the Walt Disney Signature Collection Edition

on Digital HD Sept. 6 and Blu-ray™ Sept. 20

PRESS RELEASE

BURBANK, Calif., June 24, 2016 — Twenty-five years ago, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast broke ground as the first animated feature film to receive an Academy Award� nomination for best picture, and now this tale as old as time joins the Walt Disney Signature Collection on Sept. 6 on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere, and on Sept. 20 on Blu-ray™ and DVD.

The beloved animated classic has truly stood the test of time and now a whole new generation of viewers are invited to be our guest and fall in love with this enchanting tale, its captivating characters and unforgettable, award-winning music score and original song, “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Walt Disney Signature Collection edition features four versions of Beauty and the Beast. The Blu-ray release will include the original theatrical film; an extended version with the Human Again song sequence and a never-before-released on home entertainment sing-along version. The original work-in-progress version will be available digitally and on Disney Movies Anywhere.

There is also a host of all-new bonus extras including a rare opportunity to gather around the piano with some of Disney’s greatest composers, including Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Stephen Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic), Robert Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Disney’s upcoming Moana) as they sing and share how they’ve personally been inspired by the film’s award-winning music; a look at how Walt Disney himself sought to adapt this famous fairytale; a nostalgic look back with Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle; behind-the-scenes access into the recording booth with the cast; and a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming live-action re-telling of Beauty and the Beast, arriving in theaters in 2017.

Film Versions:

BLU-RAY, DIGITAL HD* & DISNEY MOVIES ANYWHERE:

Original theatrical version

New advanced sing-along version

Extended version with “Human Again” song sequence

DIGITAL HD* & DISNEY MOVIES ANYWHERE:

Work-in-progress version

Bonus Features:

BLU-RAY, DIGITAL HD* & DISNEY MOVIES ANYWHERE:

Menken & Friends: 25 Years of Musical Inspiration – Get a front-row seat for an intimate discussion between legendary music composers from classic and future Disney films, including Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Stephen Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic), Robert Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Disney’s upcoming Moana). Discover how the composers are personally connected, how they first experienced Beauty and the Beast and how they find inspiration for their own films. And watch as they pay tribute to the film’s award-winning music score and the man who has inspired them all—Alan Menken.

– Get a front-row seat for an intimate discussion between legendary music composers from classic and future Disney films, including Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Stephen Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic), Robert Lopez (Frozen, Disney’s upcoming Gigantic) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Disney’s upcoming Moana). Discover how the composers are personally connected, how they first experienced Beauty and the Beast and how they find inspiration for their own films. And watch as they pay tribute to the film’s award-winning music score and the man who has inspired them all—Alan Menken. #1074: Walt, Fairy Tales & Beauty and the Beast – Long before Beauty and the Beast became the instant classic we know and love, Walt Disney made two attempts—between the 1930s and 1950s—to adapt the famous fairy tale into an animated film. Discover what Walt and his team was dreaming up through Walt’s actual voice recordings, archived artwork, story notes, and learn why the project was sidelined for decades.

– Long before Beauty and the Beast became the instant classic we know and love, Walt Disney made two attempts—between the 1930s and 1950s—to adapt the famous fairy tale into an animated film. Discover what Walt and his team was dreaming up through Walt’s actual voice recordings, archived artwork, story notes, and learn why the project was sidelined for decades. Always Belle – The original voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara, reminisces about earning the role of the beautiful bookworm in Beauty and the Beast and recalls how the iconic character changed her life and continues to inspire fans both young and old.

– The original voice of Belle, Paige O’Hara, reminisces about earning the role of the beautiful bookworm in Beauty and the Beast and recalls how the iconic character changed her life and continues to inspire fans both young and old. The Recording Sessions – Go in the recording booth with the cast of Beauty and the Beast and see what went into adding voices to the characters and the lines we know and love.

– Go in the recording booth with the cast of Beauty and the Beast and see what went into adding voices to the characters and the lines we know and love. 25 Fun Facts About Beauty and the Beast – Disney Channel’s Gus Kamp and Kayla Maisonet host this entertaining countdown featuring little-known fun facts, anecdotes and hidden Easter Eggs (references to Disney animated films and characters) from one of the most cherished animated films of all time.

– Disney Channel’s Gus Kamp and Kayla Maisonet host this entertaining countdown featuring little-known fun facts, anecdotes and hidden Easter Eggs (references to Disney animated films and characters) from one of the most cherished animated films of all time. Beauty and The Beast Sneak Peek – An exciting first look into the live-action re-telling of Beauty and the Beast, which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

DIGITAL HD* & DISNEY MOVIES ANYWHERE:

Classic Bonus Features – These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include over five hours of bonus material, such as an alternate version of Be Our Guest and the Beauty and the Beast music video performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, and deleted scenes.

– These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include over five hours of bonus material, such as an alternate version of Be Our Guest and the Beauty and the Beast music video performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, and deleted scenes. Bonus features may vary by retailer

Walt Disney Pictures’ magical animated classic Beauty and the Beast captures the magical journey of Belle (voice of Paige O’Hara), an independent and intelligent, modern-day heroine who’s taken prisoner by a hideous beast (voice of Robby Benson) in his castle. Despite her precarious situation, Belle befriends the castle’s enchanted staff—a teapot, a candelabra and a mantel clock, among others—and ultimately learns to see beneath the Beast’s exterior to discover the heart and soul of a prince.

Beauty and the Beast was nominated for six Academy Awards� and was the first animated feature to receive an Academy Award� nomination for best picture. It won two Oscars�, including best song, by the renowned Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and best original score (Menken), as well as a Golden Globe Award� for best comedy/musical.

Beauty and the Beast was Disney’s first animated film adapted into a Broadway musical, which ran for 5,464 performances from 1994-2007 and has delighted more than 35 million people worldwide. On March 17, 2017, audiences will experience the thrilling retelling of the original tale through Disney’s live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, in which Emma Watson (Harry Potter films) plays Belle and eight-time Oscar� winner Alan Menken returns to recreate his Academy Award�-winning music score.

DISC SPECIFICATIONS:

Feature Run Time: Approximately 85 minutes

Rating: G in U.S. and Canada; Bonus material not rated

G in U.S. and Canada; Bonus material not rated Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray Feature Film: 1080p High Definition / 1.78:1; DVD Feature Film: 1.78:1

Audio: Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks; DVD: English, Spanish, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks; DVD: English, Spanish, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks Subtitles: English SDH, French, & Spanish

Check out the trailer below: