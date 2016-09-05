SOUTH PARK The Complete Nineteenth Season Blu-Ray Review

The Series

Synopsis

Come on down to South Park with all-new, uncensored episodes from Season 19. Every episode of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning show is packed with unforgettable moments and hilarious absurdity — from pissed off celebrities to talking towels and crime-fighting kids. Join Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman for all their foul-mouthed adventures!

Series Created By: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, & Brian Graden

Written By: Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Bill Hader, & Kristen Schaal

Starring: Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Isaac Hayes, Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Mary Kay Bergman, and more

Genre: Animation & Comedy

Rating: TV-MA

Audio

English: Dolby TrueHD 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 2.0

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 1.78:1, 1.33:1

Special Features

Season 19 Commentary by the Creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – E3 2016 Game Trailer

Deleted Scenes

#Social Commentary on all episodes

Thoughts

19 Seasons!! Wow, I remember when the first season premiered like it was yesterday. It was and still is unique with its over the top humor and just plain craziness. This series seriously takes things to its limits. I don’t know about you but, Kenny is my favorite! I love that you kind of understand him and he makes me laugh every time. I really like Cartman this season. He is equally funny and is so absurd. I’m not much into animation but this one is so unique that I couldn’t stop watching. One word- Hilarious. Its a cartoon for adults! You’ll be hooked with just one episode. If you haven’t done so already, Catch South Park: The Complete Nineteenth Season out on blu-ray September 6, 2016.