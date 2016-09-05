Exclusive interview with Dana DeLorenzo from

ASH VS EVIL DEAD

Our very own Louis Love (Luis Lecca) had a chance to interview Dana DeLorenzo, who plays Kelly Maxwell in Ash Vs. Evil Dead. She talked about the newly released Blu-ray and how season 2 is set to reveal “The Most Dangerous Villain in EVIL DEAD History!”

Check out the amazing interview below:

Louis Love: These Deadites though, they’re kind of like sneaky and have their own history. Are we going to see a little more of that coming in the future?

Dana DeLorenzo: Absolutely, and I think, in season 2. But now, we have the demon spawn that Pablo birth via Ruby at the end of season 1. They are all grown up and they are almost impossible to kill and you’ll see what I mean. But, beyond that, Here’s a little tease for you. In season 2, we get the most dangerous villain in Evil Dead history and it is going to be a major threat to Ash and Pablo and Kelly, and Ruby. Which is why Ruby has teamed up with them because she has let evil get out of control just like Kelly said it would. Kelly said, at the end of season 1, evil’s going to take over the world and let me tell you, that’s what looks like its about to happen.

Louis Love: I’m already in line waiting to watch it. It sounds fantastic. Could you talk a little about working with STARZ. Cause it seems like they love the show. They’re announcing seasons even before the previous season air. How’s working with STARZ?

Dana DeLorenzo: Man, STARZ is the best network that this show could be on and that is because, like you said. Not only do they believe in the show and know the incredible fan base and loyal and passionate fans that this franchise has. But, what they do is they give the show free range to do whatever we need to do to tell the story. So they’re not shying away from letting Kelly use a deli-slicer to thin slice a Deadite face or let Ash be blowing off a little demon spawn at the end of a shotgun and so I think to their testament, the fact that they understand what the franchise is. They understand how we need to push the limits to tell the story. It really is the best network we could ask for and I will say this. Another little piece for season 2, what they let us do. Is so beyond. I wanna say it might make history because it is the most disgusting, over-the-top, yet ironically hilarious Ash fight you’ve ever seen. People will be talking about this around the water cooler saying they can’t un-see what they just saw but why are they laughing. It’s going to be that epic. Very excited for you to see it.

You can list to the entire interview below!