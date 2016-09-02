We’re here once again Star Wars fan’s bringing you the latest in Star Wars news from a galaxy far, far away… We’re setting a different course this week as we take a look at some of the new Rogue One toy’s set to hit store shelves on “Force Friday” September 30, 2016. What is “Force Friday” you may ask? For starters this year will be called “Rogue Friday” and that’s the night a fresh new line of Star Wars merchandise go on sale at midnight at your local retailers. One can expect a line of fan boys and fan girls excitedly lined up at their favorite retail store ready to pillage the store shelves to add to their respective collections. So without further ado let’s take a look at the new Rogue Friday toys ready to hit stores on September 30, 2016!

First up we’re going to take a look at the new Lego series for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All of the Lego products below will be available on September 30, 2016. Images via The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jyn Erso and K-2SO buildable figures stand at 11″ tall and will retail for $24.99. The AT-ST Walker will retail for $39.99 and the Tie Striker will be $89.99. The Rebel U-Wing fighter will be $99.99 and Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle will list at $199.99. One thing to note is Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle has an astounding 863 pieces which puts the price of $199.99 into perspective. The Imperial Assault Hovertank lists at $29.99.

Hasbro is seeking to make the more desirable merchandise easier to purchase for fans. This year some items will be available online for pre order. The Hasbro Black Series Sergeant Jyn Erso ($19.99), U-Wing Fighter with Cassian Andor ($49.99) and Black Series Stormtrooper Helmet $79.99) are confirmed for pre-order starting today September 2, 2106. Here’s a look at the items below.

Hasbro has provided a Rogue One products press release along with photos to get you ready for Rogue Friday. Here’s a comprehensive list below for Rogue One merchandise.

STAR WARS 12-INCH FIGURE Assortment (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Recreate the mission to steal the plans for the Death Star in 12-inch scale! Choose between new heroes and villains from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY such as JYN ERSO, CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR, IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER, DARTH VADER, and more. Each 12-inch figure features five points of articulation and an accessory. Each figure sold separately. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

STAR WARS 12-INCH InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper Figure (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Experience The Galaxy’s most iconic soldier like never before with the 12-inch InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper figure that responds to how you play! With more than 65 light and sound effects and accelerometer, this stormtrooper is ready for almost anything. March him into battle and listen as the InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper leads the charge with unique sounds and phrases. Use the stormtrooper’s battle accessories to switch between blasting and flight mode. Get up close and personal with hand-to-hand combat sounds, or blast at the Rebels with a flick of the wrist. Or strap on the jetpack to unlock a library of sounds. And if the Rebels get the better of him, the InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper yells out in defeat when falling! With these features and more, the InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper surprises and brings your STAR WARS stories to life like never before. Includes 12-inch InteracTech Imperial Stormtrooper figure, jetpack, and blaster. Features more than 65 light and sound effects. Requires 2 AA batteries, included. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY RAPID FIRE IMPERIAL AT-ACT Playset (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $299.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Lead the charge against the Rebel Alliance with the 3.75-inch scale RAPID FIRE IMPERIAL AT-ACT Playset! The AT-ACT can be controlled by remote or smart device, and actually moves its head and authentically walks into battle. Features an armored cargo and cockpit that can transport multiple figures. Open up the playset to unload cargo and send Stormtroopers into battle. This powerful vehicle features rapid-fire NERF dart cannons and comes with 3.75-inch JYN ERSO, exclusive C2-B5, and exclusive IMPERIAL AT-ACT DRIVER figures. Includes one vehicle and three figures. Requires 4 1.5v D batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 3.75-INCH REBEL U-WING FIGHTER Vehicle (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Fly into battle with the 3.75-inch scale REBEL U-WING FIGHTER and its heroic pilot CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR! This Rebel starship features NERF dart firing cannons and adjustable wings to switch between flight and battle action modes. Includes vehicle, figure, and 2 NERF darts. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.



ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 3.75-INCH TIE STRIKER Vehicle(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Chase down Rebel starships with the 3.75-inch scale IMPERIAL TIE STRIKER piloted by the Empire’s best IMPERIAL TIE FIGHTER PILOT! Recreate epic battle scenes from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY with a NERF dart firing canon. Includes vehicle, figure, and 2 NERF darts. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-Inch Figure Assortment (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2016)

Bring home the adventure from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY in impressive detail with STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figures. Each 6-inch scale figure features extensive articulation and realistic character design for the ultimate collector. Characters include JYN ERSO, CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR, K-2SO, IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER, DIRECTOR KRENNIC, SCARIF STORMTROOPER SQUAD LEADER, and more. Each figure sold separately. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

Remember last year the big ticket item for Force Friday was the Sphero app controlled BB-8? This year Sphero has upped the ante and given us the ability to use “The Force” with the all new Force Band. Take a look at the video below.

With the new Force Band, one can fully realize the powers of the force by controlling your BB-8 as well as an imaginary lightsaber and blaster. The Force Band will be on sale September 30 at Best Buy, The Disney Store, Amazon and the Apple Store for $80. If you haven’t purchased a BB-8 yet, you can purchase the bundle pack which includes a “weathered” Jakku version of BB-8 as well as the Force Band. The bundle pack will sell for $200. We always knew you didn’t need some phony midichlorian count to use the force!

Funko Pop fans we didn’t forget about you, we heard you chanting loudly “Funko Pops, Funko Pops!” Ask and you shall receive, Funko released the Rogue One Funko Pops for Rogue Friday. Keep in mind the entire set will not be on sale for Rogue Friday. They will most likely be sold in waves leading up to the December release date. Have a look and get ready to buy.

Finally, Cartamundi has a first look at Darth Vader from Rogue One in their deck of playing cards set to be released for Rogue Friday. Take special care to keep clear of the 9 of diamonds where a certain Sith Lord is in the midst.

What do you think Star Wars fans? Will you be in line ready to buy any and all of the Rogue One toys for Rogue Friday?

***UPDATE***

So far Target, Toys “R” Us and Disney Store have all confirmed they will take part in “Rogue Friday” on 9/30/2016. Some stores are taking pre-orders for select items now! If you would like to take a look at what they’ll be offering, click on each store to see the new merchandise.