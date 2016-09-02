Louis Love (Luis Lecca) had a chance to interview John Paul Medrano who stars in the the upcoming horror short film, Las Vampirass. Medrano earned a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design and is a graduate of the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles with a Master’s Degree in acting.

Check out the Interview below:

Louis Love: I understand you’re an actor, and producer. You have a wide range of education and you’re also from Mexicali, Mexico. How did you get started in all of this?

John Paul Medrano: Well, I was born in Mexicali but I lived most of my life in Tijuana. Every since I was a little kid and my first trip to Universal Studios then in my teenage years when I first saw the movie Face Off. I just wanted to be apart of movies. Just acting in them. Do all the stuff that normal person wouldn’t do. Some kids want to be a firemen, policemen, or doctor. Like, why not be all of them at once.

Louis Love: In the Horror genre, I know you have credits in horror already. Is that something, a passion that started from the beginning? Can you tell us in Mexico, how big of an influence that kind of genre is?

John Paul Medrano: Well, the genres I wanted to get into most when I was a little kid was just action and comedy. I wasn’t a very big fan of horror when I was little but it’s kind of a genre that grows on you. I remember, like here in LA, I never expected to get something like that but the thing about that is horror is pretty prominent in Mexico and even Tijuana. We did, before moving to Los Angeles, I did like a minor west series about a zombie apocalypse with a friend of mine in Tijuana.

Louis Love: What is that one called?

John Paul Medrano: No, It was more for us. I’m not sure if it got on youtube or anything like that. It was just for fun.

Louis Love: I had a chance to check you out. Las Vampirass. That was pretty cool. Can you talk a little about that project?

John Paul Medrano: That one was actually pretty fun. I went to the audition and honestly, I was kind of nervous. The character didn’t seem like something I could do and a lot of my competition looked more appropriately…more into it because the guy was suppose to be like a scum bag who tries to rape the protagonist. I got the call that said I got the part and I was like, “really wow. I can’t believe it”. It’s the ones you least expect when you get casted and that’s the fun part about the whole acting gig.

Louis Love: I really liked that short. It was really well done and you were excellent in it and people don’t understand the importance of education and I see you have a good roaster. Do you want to talk a little bit about that? Because some people go they are just going to act and produce movies or what-not and that’s all I have to do. Can you talk a little about your education background?

John Paul Medrano: Yes, sure. Back in Tijuana, I did a bachelors in Computer Graphic Design . When I was a kid I always wanted to go to a film school but there were no films schools in Mexico and I didn’t have enough money to move to either LA or Vancouver. So the next best thing was the Digital Graphic Design in a University in Tijuana. Which they also had a film making program and I had two semesters of it but after that I moved here to Los Angeles and went to an actual film school, New York Film Academy. But that one was mostly for the acting.

Louis Love: I missed you at ScareLA. Could you talk a little about your experience there and what you were promoting or what you were doing?

John Paul Medrano: This was for the Las Vampirass which you can find it on youtube and its been in a few Festivals and also some may pick it up as either a feature or tv series. In a way its kind of like Sex in the City meets interview with a vampire.

Louis Love: You’re also working on another project that in post-production, the Gangster?

John Paul Medrano: It’s basically called So, You Want to Be a Gangster?. Its kind of like Tarantino-ish, Scorsese kind of movie but with a little Guy Richie . Its just like a guy who’s washed up. He’s not washed up. He’s more like a guy who wants to get into the acting business but he’s not really good at it but then he gets kidnapped by a biker gang because supposively his family’s tied to organized crime but he doesn’t believe it . Then when he’s kidnapped, he meets a guy from a Mexican Cartel and the Yakuza who were also kidnapped and they try to find a way to escape.

Louis Love: When is that one suppose to be released?

John Paul Medrano: Its scheduled for release next year but right now its going to be in a Guadalajara Film Festival because its 60% spoken in English. Its 45% in Spanish and a little 5% in Japanese.