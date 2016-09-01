Today I’m going to be talking about that one Nintendo series that always felt under-appreciated, is making a come back.

In a surprise announcement at the end of today’s Nintendo Direct, a new game tentatively titled Pikmin for Nintendo 3DS, was announced for the 3DS.

While there’s no official title for it yet, we did get a look at some gameplay.

It looks like standard Pikmin stuff, throwing different colored Pikmin with different abilities with a tap on the 3DS’s touchscreen in order to solve all your problems, only this time it’ll be side-scrolling instead of top-down 3D.

Nintendo is describing it as an “action game that makes players think fast,” so it seems like it’ll have a faster pace than its home console counterparts.

No word yet on a specific date, but Pikmin for Nintendo 3DS will launch sometime in 2017.