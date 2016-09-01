IBM Creates Trailer For MORGAN Using A.I.

PRESS RELEASE

How do you create a movie trailer about a fictional artificially enhanced human? You turn to the real thing – artificial intelligence. Scientists at IBM Research have collaborated with 20th Century Fox to create the first-ever cognitive movie trailer for the movie Morgan. Utilizing experimental Watson APIs and machine learning techniques, the IBM Research system analyzed hundreds of horror/thriller movie trailers. After learning what keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, the AI system suggested the top 10 best candidate moments for a trailer from the movie Morgan, which an IBM filmmaker then edited and arranged together.

Check out the AI-Created trailer below to get ready for MORGAN in theaters this Friday, September 2 below:

Genre: Suspense-Horror

Release Date: September 2, 2016

Directed by: Luke Scott

Written by: Seth Owen

Produced by: Ridley Scott, p.g.a.; Michael Schaefer, p.g.a.; Mark Huffam, p.g.a.

Cast: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Rose Leslie, Boyd Holbrook, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Paul Giamatti

SYNOPSIS

A corporate troubleshooter (Kate Mara) is sent to a remote, top-secret location, where she is to investigate and evaluate a terrifying accident. She learns the event was triggered by a seemingly innocent “human,” who presents a mystery of both infinite promise and incalculable danger.