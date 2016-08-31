Are you eagerly awaiting Star Wars Rogue One toys like the rest of us? Word is that the new merchandise will be on sale at the end of September for “Rogue Friday” much like “Force Friday” from last year. Disney and Lucasfilm have given us a cool stop motion video revealing a small batch of the new toys coming September 30. Have a look below and prepare your geek shelves for some new permanent residents.

Look for a full report on Force Friday toys coming this week on the NUKE THE FRIDGE Star Wars weekly report. In the mean time, tell us what you think about the toys released so far.