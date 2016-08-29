We are giving away movie passes to Clint Eastwood’s Sully starring Tom Hanks. Submit your email below for a chance to win.





We will pick winners soon!

Director: Clint Eastwood

Guionista: Todd Komarnicki

Productores: Clint Eastwood, Frank Marshall, Allyn Stewart y Tim Moore

Productores Ejecutivos: Kipp Nelson y Bruce Berman

Basado en el libro Highest Duty por el Capitán Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger y Jeffrey Zaslow

Starring: Tom Hanks (“Bridge of Spies,” “Forrest Gump”), Aaron Eckhart (“Olympus Has Fallen,” “The Dark Knight”), Laura Linney (“The Savages,” “Kinsey,” Showtime’s “The Big C”)

Synopsis: On January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.

Sinopsis: El 15 de enero de 2009, el mundo fue testigo del “Milagro en el Hudson” cuando el Capitán “Sully” Sullenberger planeó su avión deshabilitado sobre las aguas frígidas del Rio Hudson, salvando todas las 155 vidas abordo. Sin embargo, incluso cuando a Sully se le proclama en el público y en los medios por su proeza de habilidad de aviación sin precedentes, se despliega una investigación que amenaza a destruir su reputación y su carrera.

#Sully

Página web: http://www.sully-movie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SullyMovie/?fref=ts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SullyMovie?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sullymovie/?hl=en

EPK.TV: https://www.epk.tv/

Login: Press@arenasgroup.com / Contraseña: Press2016