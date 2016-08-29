First Poster for ‘Supergirl’ Season 2 Released

The CW has released the first poster for the second season of Supergirl which will premiere on Monday, October 10th.

Check out the poster below:

Synopsis

In Season One, Supergirl soared fighting crime and battling various villains, chief among them two Kryptonians who were intent on destroying earth, but she has yet to find that same empowerment as Kara Danvers. Now, in Season Two, Kara has left the safety of being Cat Grant’s assistant in order to figure out what she really wants to do, while as Supergirl she continues to work at the DEO., protecting the citizens of National City and searching for Jeremiah and Cadmus. Along the way, she will team up with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) to battle new villains, as she strives to balance her personal life with her life as a superhero

Series created by: Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, & Andrew Kreisberg

Starring: Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers), Mehcad Brooks (James Olsen), Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Chris Wood (Mon-El), Peter Facinelli (Maxwell Lord), Jenna Dewan Tatum (Lucy Lane), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman), and more