Blumhouse Tilt has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, INCARNATE. The film stars Aaron Eckhart, Carice Van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, KeirO’Donnell, Matt Nable and John Pirruccello and directed by Brad Peyton.

Check out the trailer below!

Synopsis: A scientist with the ability to enter the subconscious minds of the possessed must save a young boy from the grips of a demon with powers never seen before, while facing the horrors of his past.

Hightop releasing and BH Tilt present, in association with IM Global/BLUMHOUSE/WWE Studios, A Deep Underground Films production. Directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas), INCARNATE stars Aaron Eckhart, Carice Van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, KeirO’Donnell, Matt Nable and John Pirruccello. The film was produced by Jason Blum, Trevor Engelson & Michael Seitzman and written by Ronnie Christensen. INCARNATE will be released in theatres December 2, 2016.

Sinopsis: Un científico con la capacidad de entrar en el inconsciente de las mentes poseídas debe salvar a un niño de las garras de un demonio con poderes nunca antes vistos, mientras confronta los horrores de su pasado.

Hightop releasing y BH Tilt presentan, en asociación con IM Global/BLUMHOUSE/WWE Studios, una producción de Deep Underground Films. Dirigida por Brad Peyton (San Andreas), INCARNATE cuenta en su elenco con Aaron Eckhart, Carice Van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, KeirO’Donnell, Matt Nable y John Pirruccello. El film fue producido por Jason Blum, Trevor Engelson y Michael Seitzman y escrito por Ronnie Christensen. INCARNATE se estrenará en los cines el 2 de deciembre de 2016.