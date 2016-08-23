KIDNAP First Movie Trailer Released
Relativity Studios has released the first trailer and Images from their upcoming film, Kidnap!
Check out the trailer below:
Synopsis:
The film is a heart-stopping action thriller following a mother (Berry), who will stop at nothing to rescue her kidnapped son.
Release: Coming this Winter
Director: Luis Prieto
Writer: Knate Gwaltney
Cast: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, & Lew Temple
Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Joey Tufaro, Gregory Chou, Halle Berry, & Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas
Executive Producers: Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Ara Keshishian, D.J. Gugenheim, Tucker Tooley, Ryan Kavanaugh, Doris Pfardrescher, Mike Drake, Todd Trosclair, Knate Gwaltney, & Colin Bates