KIDNAP First Movie Trailer Released

Relativity Studios has released the first trailer and Images from their upcoming film, Kidnap!

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis:

The film is a heart-stopping action thriller following a mother (Berry), who will stop at nothing to rescue her kidnapped son.

Release: Coming this Winter

Director: Luis Prieto

Writer: Knate Gwaltney

Cast: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, & Lew Temple

Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Joey Tufaro, Gregory Chou, Halle Berry, & Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas

Executive Producers: Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Ara Keshishian, D.J. Gugenheim, Tucker Tooley, Ryan Kavanaugh, Doris Pfardrescher, Mike Drake, Todd Trosclair, Knate Gwaltney, & Colin Bates