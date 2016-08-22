ASH VS. EVIL DEAD Blu-Ray Bonus Clips
To celebrate the release of Ash Vs. Evil Dead: The Complete First Season on DVD and Blu-Ray tomorrow (August 23rd), we have two over-the-top, not to mention, amazing bonus clips.
Check out the bonus clips below:
How to kill a Deadite Clip #1
How To Kill A Deadite Clip #2 – Tools of the Trade
Synopsis
Ash has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead until a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind and Ash becomes mankind’s only hope.
Executive Produced by: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell, and Craig DiGregorio
Co-executive producer: Ivan Raimi
Producers: Aaron Lam & Chole Smith
Starring: Bruce Campbell (Ashley “Ash” Williams), Ray Santiago (Pablo Simon Bolivar), Dana DeLorenzo (Kelly Maxwell), Jill Marie Jones (Amanda Fisher), Lucy Lawless (Ruby Knowby), and more
Season 2 of Ash Vs. Evil Dead premieres October 2nd on STARZ.