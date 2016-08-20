Supergirl Meets Wonder Woman

Yes, you read right and it might not be what you think. The CW TV series, Supergirl which is now in production debut on CBS last year. The series decided to move to the CW as they felt it was a better fit for the network which is already home to such shows as: The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Melissa Benoist, who plays Supergirl released an image via her instagram of her and Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman (the series aired from 1975-1979). Carter will be playing the President of the United States. The extent of Carter’s new role has yet to be revealed but, the first appearance of the President will be in the third episode and continue throughout the show.

Check out the image below:

The second season of Supergirl will premiere on October 10th on the CW.