New PS4 & PS3 FLASH SALE Has Tons of Games on Sale!

The following list below shows that Sony is looking to keep you inside this weekend with tons of games going on sale!

If you’re looking to play something that is somewhat ridiculous, but fun with friends, check out Chivalry: Medieval Warfare for $7.79.

Some of the best games featured in the sale are Divinity: Original Sin, Mass Effect (1 and 3), Dragon Age Inquisition, Prototype (1 and 2), Borderlands: the Handsome Collection and The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt.

Check out the PS4 and PS3 deals below: