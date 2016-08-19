ROOTS Blu-Ray Review

The TV Mini-Series

Synopsis

Roots recounts one family’s struggle to resist American generations, from the capture of Kunta Kinte in Africa to his transport to Colonial America in brutal conditions through successive generations fighting to win their freedom in the Civil War. Based on Alex Haley’s best-selling novel which has resonated with millions of Americans, Roots reveals powerful, universal truths about the resilience of the human spirit.

Directed By: Bruce Beresford, Thomas Carter, Phillip Noyce, & Mario Van Peebles

Starring: Herbert Cavalier Jr. (Town Folk), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Tom Lea), Malachi Kirby (Kunta Kinte), Forest Whitaker (Fiddler), Laurence Fishburne (Alex Haley), Babs Olusanmokun (Omoro Kinte), and more

Genre: Drama, History, & War

Rating: TV-14

Run time: 6 Hours & 29 Minutes

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

Codec : MPEG-4 AVC

: MPEG-4 AVC Resolution : 1080p High Definition Widescreen Presentation (1.78:1)

: 1080p High Definition Widescreen Presentation (1.78:1) Subtitles : English, English SDH, & Spanish

Special Features

Roots: A History Revealed Documentary

Final Thoughts

I was introduced to the original TV mini-series (starring LaVar Burton, released in 1977) in elementary school. I can honestly say that this one is WAY better then the first. I couldn’t keep my eyes off the screen. You do see some familiar faces along the way including Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Forest Whitaker, and Laurence Fishburne (just to name a few). There is a cameo, so pay close attention (if you look away you’ll miss it!). This mini-series really gives you a taste of what things were like for slaves during that time period. I admire the courage of Kunta Kinta and how he wouldn’t let anything stop him including the name change to “Toby”. He refused to forget who he is and where he came from. This blu-ray delivers. Great picture quality and sound. I definitely recommend this mini-series. Don’t miss out! Catch Roots on Blu-Ray, DVD, & Digital HD August 23, 2016.

