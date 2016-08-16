Lego Dimensions has had a lot more room to maneuver and cement itself as king of the genre since Disney Infinity dropped out of the toys-to-life race.

It’s year 2 content has begun to roll out, with sets based around Harry Potter, Adventure Time and Ghostbusters.

WB Games is still expanding on its original licenses, however, and have now revealed the Supergirl minifigure.

If you want the figure though there’s a pretty big hoop to jump through.

Supergirl will come exclusively in the PS4 Starter Pack, bundled with Wildstyle, Gandalf and Batman.

Supergirl packs all the powers of Superman—flying, super strength, x-ray vision and eye-beams.

She is also able to transform into Red Lantern Supergirl, adding rage bolts and constructs to her repertoire.

If you already have the original game and desperately want this minifig, you’ll have to shell out $100 (although the starter packs are usually discounted to around $60).

Note that this is exclusively to the Playstation 4 bundle, meaning if you have an Xbox One you’re out of luck.

Obviously, you’ll be able to buy the figure from eBay once people get their hands on it, but that again is going to cost you a pretty penny.

Update:

WBIE gave us the following statement when asked about Supergirl’s availability outside of the PS4 Starter Pack:

“Next year, Supergirl will be available as a “Hire-a-Hero,” a feature in LEGO Dimensions that allows players to sample characters using studs collected in the game.

Players can select the hologram minifigures near certain keystones to unlock characters for a limited time to try out their special abilities to solve problems and complete puzzles.”

You can pick up your PS4 Starter Packs bundled with Supergirl starting in late September.