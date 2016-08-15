HIDDEN FIGURES First Poster Released

20th Century Fox has released the first poster to the film, Hidden Figures. The trailer debut during the Olympics last night.

Check out the poster below:

Synopsis

HIDDEN FIGURES is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

Directed By: Theodore Melfi

Written by: Theodore Melfi (screenplay), Allison Schroeder (screenplay), & Margot Lee Shetterly (book)

Starring: Taraji P. Henson (Katherine Johnson), Octavia Spencer (Dorothy Vaughn), Janelle Monáe (Mary Jackson), Kevin Costner (Al Harrison), Kristen Dunst (Vivian Michael), Jim Parsons (Paul Stafford), and more

Check out the trailer below:

Hidden Figures is set to release in theaters on January 13, 2017