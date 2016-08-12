New DOCTOR STRANGE Images Released

New Images from the film, Doctor Strange has been released. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Benedict Cumberbatch discusses what makes Strange so different.

“This man reaches the very bottom and then more. You think, How much more can this guy take? He’s broken, he gets up again, he’s broken — and that’s really what makes him a superhero. A lot of people have asked me, ‘What makes him a superhero?’ That’s really the answer I should have given. It’s not the Cloak of Levitation. It’s not the Eye of Agamotto. It’s about his staying power. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. The guy endures so much.”

Check out the images below:

Synopsis

Marvel’s Doctor Strange follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel cinematic universe.

Directed By: Scott Derrickson

Written By: Scott Derrickson (screenplay, story by), C. Robert Cargill (screenplay, story by), Jon Spaihts (story by), & Steve Ditko (comic book)

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Mads Mikkelsen (Kaecilius), Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One), Scott Adkins, and more

The film is set to release in theaters November 4, 2016.