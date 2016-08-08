Rocket League Creators just took the stage on the final day of the Rocket League Championship Series Live Finals to officially debut a brand new mode scheduled for release next month, Rocket League Rumble!

A FREE game mode to be included with our next update in September, Rocket League Rumble is an epic battle royal-style addition that comes stacked with randomized power-ups.

Whether you’re equipped with the Haymaker (which punches the ball), the Swapper (which changes your place on the field with an opponent’s), or the Tornado (you’ll just have to see it to believe it), each one of the 11 new power-ups brings an extra dimension to the classic Rocket League formula.

Like the “Hoops” and “Mutator” modes before it, Rocket League Rumble will appear in online playlists and Private and Exhibition matches.

For the latter, you can select specific Mutators, including Slow, Civilized, Destruction Derby, and Spring-Loaded.

The complete power-up list includes:

The Boot (Kicks an opponent’s car)

(Kicks an opponent’s car) Disruptor (Forces your opponent to drive uncontrollably)

(Forces your opponent to drive uncontrollably) Freezer (Freezes the ball in-place)

(Freezes the ball in-place) Grappling Hook (Pulls you towards the ball)

(Pulls you towards the ball) Haymaker (Punches the ball)

(Punches the ball) Magnetizer (Attracts the ball to your car)

(Attracts the ball to your car) Plunger (Grabs the ball via plunger and cord)

(Grabs the ball via plunger and cord) Power Hitter (Allows you to hit everything harder)

(Allows you to hit everything harder) Spike (Attach the ball to your car when you bump into it)

(Attach the ball to your car when you bump into it) Swapper (Change positions on the field with your opponent)

(Change positions on the field with your opponent) Tornado (Sweep up the ball and opposing cars into a giant funnel cloud)

Check out the trailer to see the new mode in action.