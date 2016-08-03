Stunt racing in GTA Online became easier and more official last month with the rollout of the Cunning Stunts update.

This introduced racing circuits with loop-de-loops, boost pads and tubes, turning the sky above Los Santos into a labyrinthine (and very dangerous) racing playground.

An impressive 27 circuits were included as part of that update, but now the possibilities are endless with the addition of the Stunt Race Creator, which is available now.

According to the announcement you’ll be able to “quickly snap and stack objects together, make branching tracks with split checkpoints” and use all elements found in Rockstar’s own stunt tracks.

The Stunt Race Creator features newly refined tools, allowing you to quickly snap and stack objects together, make branching tracks with split checkpoints, and so much more.

Use Raised Tracks, Tubes, Loops and more to make massive ascents and breakneck plummets.

With over 250 new Stunt Props now at your disposal, tracks can spiral through the skyscrapers of the Los Santos Skyline, dive through bridges and summit Mount Chiliad.

Customize your creation with dangerous obstacles like flaming rings, speed boosts, oversized soccer balls, bowling pins and more.

I give it five minutes before someone has mocked up a Rocket League tournament at the outskirts of Mount Chiliad.

The studio also hinted at the arrival of a Rockstar Verified Stunt Race contest.

Now I got to admit I currently don’t own GTA but I might have to cop it now that I’ve seen this new trailer (which you can see below) for the Cunning Stunts update.