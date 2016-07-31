With almost a year to go WONDER WOMAN has the first TV.
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.
Wonder Woman features:
Director: Patty Jenkins
Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman
Chris Pine as Steve Trevor
Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta
Robin Wright as General Antiope
Lucy Davis as Etta Candy
Lisa Loven Kongsli as Menalippe
Danny Huston in an undisclosed role
Elena Anaya in an undisclosed role
Ewan Bremner in an undisclosed role
Saïd Taghmaoui in an undisclosed role
David Thewlis in an undisclosed role
Mayling Ng as Orana
Florence Kasumba as Senator Acantha
Madeleine Vall as Egeria
Doutzen Kroes in an undisclosed role
Ann Wolfe in an undisclosed role
Samantha Jo as Euboea
Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2, 2017