THE REVOLUTIONARY FIRST-PERSON PERSPECTIVE ACTION FILM
MAKES AN EXPLOSIVE DEBUT
Hardcore Henry
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL HD ON JULY 12, 2016
AND ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON JULY 26, 2016
FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Universal City, CA, May 26, 2016 – Brace yourself for one of the most unflinchingly original wild rides when the adrenaline-fueled action hit Hardcore Henry arrives on Digital HD on July 12, 2016 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on July 26, 2016 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and STX Entertainment. Filled with non-stop action and thrilling adventure, Hardcore Henry is the first film shot completely in first-person shooter perspective. The Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD feature even more explosive thrills with deleted scenes and commentary with the director and actor/producer. Be the first to own Hardcore Henry, starring Sharlto Copley (Chappie, District 9, Elysium), and immerse yourself in an exciting new world as you become the title hero!
You remember nothing. Mainly because you’ve just been brought back from the dead by your wife who tells you that your name is Henry. Five minutes later, you are being shot at, your wife has been kidnapped, and you should probably go get her back. You’re also in an unfamiliar city of Moscow, and everyone wants you dead. If you can survive the insanity and solve the mystery, you might just discover your purpose and the truth behind your identity. Strap in for a wild ride that critics are calling “a revolutionary movie experience” (Jake Spencer, Indiewire). From the director of the viral first-person shooter music video, Biting Elbows’ Bad Mother F***er (Ilya Naishuller), and the producer of Wanted (Timur Bekmanbetov), Hardcore Henry is a groundbreaking action hit that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before!
BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM AND DVD
Deleted Scenes
Fan Chat: Director Ilya Naishuller and Star Sharlto Copley answer fan questions about how Hardcore Henry was made.
Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Ilya Naishuller and Star/Executive Producer Sharlto Copley
The film will be available on Blu-ray™ with DIGITAL HD and UltraViolet™ and DVD.
Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6x the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.
DIGITAL HD with UltraViolet™ lets you watch movies anywhere, on any device. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad®, iPhone®, Android™, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray™ players, game consoles and more.
FILMMAKERS
Cast: Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett, Andrey Dementyev, Dasha Charusha, Sveta Ustinova, and Tim Roth
Written and Directed By: Ilya Naishuller
Produced By: Timur Bekmambetov, Ilya Naishuller, Inga Vainshtein Smith, Ekaterina Kononenko
Executive Producer: Sharlto Copley, Will Stewart, Karina Sinenko, Maria Zatulovskaya, Alex A. Ginzburg, Tony Lee, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Jerry Ye, Donald Tang, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, Oren Aviv
Directors of Photography: Seva Kaptur, Feodor Lyass, Pasha Kapinos
Edited By: Steven Mirkovich, A.C.E. Vlad Kaptur
Music By: Dasha Charusha
Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos
Production Designer: Margarita Ablaeva
Casting By: John McAlary, C.S.A. Ella Skovorodina, Sandra Deza
