Before the release of HARDCORE HENRY on blu-ray tomorrow, we ( Nuke the Fridge ) have an exclusive clip featuring director Ilya Naishuller and Sharlto Copley talking about how they got inspired to make the film from an earlier music video that they shot.

Check it out!

Hardcore Henry

Universal City, CA, May 26, 2016 – Brace yourself for one of the most unflinchingly original wild rides when the adrenaline-fueled action hit Hardcore Henry arrives on Digital HD on July 12, 2016 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on July 26, 2016 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and STX Entertainment. The Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD feature even more explosive thrills with deleted scenes and commentary with the director and actor/producer. Hardcore Henry, starring Sharlto Copley (Chappie, District 9, Elysium).

You remember nothing. Mainly because you’ve just been brought back from the dead by your wife who tells you that your name is Henry. Five minutes later, you are being shot at, your wife has been kidnapped, and you should probably go get her back. You’re also in an unfamiliar city of Moscow, and everyone wants you dead. If you can survive the insanity and solve the mystery, you might just discover your purpose and the truth behind your identity. Strap in for a wild ride that critics are calling “a revolutionary movie experience” (Jake Spencer, Indiewire). From the director of the viral first-person shooter music video, Biting Elbows’ Bad Mother F***er (Ilya Naishuller), and the producer of Wanted (Timur Bekmanbetov), Hardcore Henry is a groundbreaking action hit that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before!

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM AND DVD

Deleted Scenes

Fan Chat: Director Ilya Naishuller and Star Sharlto Copley answer fan questions about how Hardcore Henry was made.

Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Ilya Naishuller and Star/Executive Producer Sharlto Copley

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky, Haley Bennett, Andrey Dementyev, Dasha Charusha, Sveta Ustinova, and Tim Roth

Written and Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

Produced By: Timur Bekmambetov, Ilya Naishuller, Inga Vainshtein Smith, Ekaterina Kononenko

Executive Producer: Sharlto Copley, Will Stewart, Karina Sinenko, Maria Zatulovskaya, Alex A. Ginzburg, Tony Lee, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Jerry Ye, Donald Tang, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, Oren Aviv

Directors of Photography: Seva Kaptur, Feodor Lyass, Pasha Kapinos

Edited By: Steven Mirkovich, A.C.E. Vlad Kaptur

Music By: Dasha Charusha

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Production Designer: Margarita Ablaeva

Casting By: John McAlary, C.S.A. Ella Skovorodina, Sandra Deza

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: July 26, 2016

Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64179228 (US)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for non-stop bloody brutal violence and mayhem, language throughout,

sexual content/nudity and drug use

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Sound: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DVS DD 2.00

Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: July 26, 2016

Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64178017 (US)

Layers: Dual

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for non-stop bloody brutal violence and mayhem, language throughout,

sexual content/nudity and drug use

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1, DVS DD 2.00

Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes