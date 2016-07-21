More Summer Costumes and New Character coming to STREET FIGHTER 5 Next Week!

Earlier today, Capcom announced that the character Juri will be the next DLC character for Street Fighter 5 starting on July 26.

Juri has already been playable through the Story mode added in June, but she’ll be added as a proper character for all modes next week.

Capcom describes her by the following statement:

“Juri is a provocative SIN agent from South Korea who goes by the codename of ‘Spider’ and worked under Seth. Juri is a sadistic fighter who enjoys violence and loves tormenting her prey, with a tendency to get involved in anything she deems as fun or dangerous.”

“Fueled by hatred of Shadaloo and M.Bison for the murder of her parents, Juri joined SIN to seek revenge and doesn’t care who she has to annihilate to achieve her goals.”

She’ll be available on PS4 and Steam on July 26 following a period of server maintenance that will run from 9 AM to 5 PM PT. You’ll be able to access her story content and premium battle costume at the same time.

Also priced at $4 (4 EUR/3.29 GBP) and coming on July 26 are three more premium summer costumes: one each for Cammy, Ibuki, and Laura.

Capcom just recently released a new batch of DLC that includes new color options and a stage that dynamically changes to reflect the state of the Capcom Pro Tour.

A bundle with all of that content is available for $25 (individual pieces are sold for less), with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Capcom Cup.

In preparation of the July update, Capcom will be conducting server maintenance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, July 26th.

San Diego Comic-Con attendees can try Juri out at the Street Fighter 5 booth before her official release next week.

