New Gameplay For PREY FOR THE GODS. A Shadow of the Colossus Spiritual Successor.

Last week, No Matter Studios recaptured the attention of many with its new Kickstarter campaign.

After being first shown off in a reveal trailer last year, independent Shadow of the Colossus-like Prey for the Gods has new footage.

The campaign, was shown alongside a new trailer for the game, showing off snippets a beautiful and remarkably polished-looking vertical slice of the project.

Below is a trailer nearly four minutes long of game-play from an early pre-alpha build of Prey for the Gods.

The trailer can be seen showing off a huge, snowy environment, bow and arrow combat, grappling-hook locomotion, and of course a battle against an enormous, climbable foe.

However at this time, the game is only 63% of the way towards its $300,000 crowdfunding goal, with 23 days to go!

So if you’re a big fan of Shadow of the Colossus like I am, or you’re new to the game, I suggest heading over to the Kickstater page and start funding the game so we can get it slated for a public release.

Prey for the Gods is planned for release in late 2017.