Here’s The FIRST LOOK at PENNYWISE In The 2017 Movie ‘It’.

Back in April, we learned that Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel ‘It’ would be getting another film adaptation in 2017.

The new version, Starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, will be directed by Andy Muscietti, the same man who directed Mama, will be a two-part series set to release on September 8th, 2017.

Fast forward to July 2016, and the cameras are rolling on the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

A two-part movie that’s destined to give a whole new generation of moviegoers an irrational fear of clowns and years of insomnia.

“It’s such an extreme character. Inhumane,” Skarsgård said to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”

Skarsgård’s Pennywise won’t be featuring the big red plastic nose, but he will still gave creepy yellow eyes and white painted skin.

Prepare to meet the thing responsible for those sleepless nights, as we’ve now got a first look at the latest incarnation of Pennywise: