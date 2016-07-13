Today Microsoft officially announced that they won’t host a press conferecne at Gamescom this year.

“While we will not be hosting a media briefing this year, we’re planning a new and more intimate Xbox FanFest experience for our fans across Europe and worldwide attending gamescom 2016.”

“We will be sharing more details on our gamescom 2016 Xbox FanFest soon.”

With Microsoft revealing that they would be ditching Gamescom to host their own event, Xbox FanFest, one internet user decided to bring some cheer after the announcement.

The netizen of the day is Ekim, someone very familiar with Xbox. In the past, this user has leaked a number of Microsoft announcements, including the Games with Gold lineup for July.

Today, Ekim decided to reveal the Gears of War themed Xbox One S bundle, that will make the new slim Xbox One S nice and red.

The Gears themed Xbox One S bundle will include a 2TB Xbox One S, a red console and controller, as well as copies of Gears of War 4 for both the Xbox One and PC via Windows 10.

Now I’m not really sure if that’s bad or not so, I’ll let you guys all decide.