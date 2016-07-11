Criminal Blu-Ray Review

CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch missiles at will. Desperate to find his whereabouts, officials turn to an experimental neurosurgeon who can transfer memories from one brain to another. The guinea pig for the procedure is Jerico Stewart (Kevin Costner), a violent and dangerous death-row inmate. Now gifted with Pope’s skills and knowledge, Stewart must race against time to stop a sinister international conspiracy. Directed By : Ariel Vromen Written By : Douglas Cook & David Weisberg Starring : Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Jordi Mollà, Gal Gadot, Michael Pitt, Amaury Nolasco, Alice Eve, Scott Adkins, Ryan Reynolds, & More Genre : Action, Crime, & Drama Closed Captioned : N/A Rating : R for strong violence and language throughout

Runtime : 1 hour and 53 minutes

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p High Definition 16X9 Widescreen

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH & Spanish

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

English Descriptive Audio

‘”Criminal Intent” Featurette

“Director’s Notes” Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Madsonik’s “Drift and Fall Again” Music Video

I went into this film really not knowing anything about it. As I was watching it, familiar faces kept popping up. This film has an amazing cast. I mean AMAZING. Gary Oldman (Dark Knight Trilogy), Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves), Gal Gadot (Batman V Superman), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool – unfortunately, he has a short role in the film), and Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive). Need I say more?! Kevin Costner plays a role we have never seen him in. We’re use to seeing Costner playing the hero, the family man, cops, etc (basically wholesome characters) but not in this role. He completely throws us a curve ball for this one. He plays Jericho Stewart, who is essentially a criminal/psychopath turned hero. This film is full of action, suspense, and believe it or not laughs. It will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. I totally enjoyed this film and definitely recommend that you see it (if you haven’t done so already). Catch Criminal on Digital HD July 12th, and Blu-ray/DVD July 26, 2016.

