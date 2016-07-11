The CIA’s Last Hope Is in the Mind of a Criminal
Criminal Blu-Ray Review
The Movie
Synopsis
Video
- Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
- Resolution: 1080p High Definition 16X9 Widescreen
- Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Subtitles: English SDH & Spanish
Audio
- English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio
- English Descriptive Audio
Special Features
- ‘”Criminal Intent” Featurette
- “Director’s Notes” Featurette
- Deleted Scenes
- Madsonik’s “Drift and Fall Again” Music Video
Final Thoughts
I went into this film really not knowing anything about it. As I was watching it, familiar faces kept popping up. This film has an amazing cast. I mean AMAZING. Gary Oldman (Dark Knight Trilogy), Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves), Gal Gadot (Batman V Superman), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool – unfortunately, he has a short role in the film), and Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive). Need I say more?! Kevin Costner plays a role we have never seen him in. We’re use to seeing Costner playing the hero, the family man, cops, etc (basically wholesome characters) but not in this role. He completely throws us a curve ball for this one. He plays Jericho Stewart, who is essentially a criminal/psychopath turned hero. This film is full of action, suspense, and believe it or not laughs. It will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. I totally enjoyed this film and definitely recommend that you see it (if you haven’t done so already). Catch Criminal on Digital HD July 12th, and Blu-ray/DVD July 26, 2016.
Check out the trailer below: