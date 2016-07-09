Lionsgate has provided everyone with an exclusive first look at the poster for Deepwater Horizon, starring Mark Wahlberg as real-life hero Mike Williams.

You can view the Deepwater Horizon cast & crew posters below.



Inspired by the true story that occurred on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010, the story chronicles the courage of those who worked on the Deepwater Horizon and the extreme moments of bravery and survival in the face of what would become one of the biggest man-made disasters in world history.

The film stars Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Lone Survivor, The Fighter) alongside Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell (Furious 7, The Hateful Eight), Academy Award nominee John Malkovich (RED, Burn After Reading), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner), Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”), and Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Nine).

Deepwater Horizon is set to release later this year via its Summit Entertainment label in North America on September 30, 2016.