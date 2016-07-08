STAR WARS Weekly Report by B. Gordon!

It’s a new week Star Wars fans and with that we’ve once again compiled some of the late breaking and coolest Star Wars news for you to sink your giant wampa fangs into. We’ll start with the rumors being confirmed that a new Rogue One trailer will be released next week, so when can we see it? We’ll take a look at the earliest possible time you can lay your eyes on one of the most anticipated trailers of the summer. Additionally, we’re going to be covering some more Star Wars Celebration Europe news including a livestream for those who will not be in attendance. Yes, Celebration Europe is almost here! Hasbro announced this years San Diego Comic Con exclusives that will be on sale and I must say the two “Ben’s” look great! Also Her Universe 3rd annual fashion show will mark its return to SDCC for those fashionistas looking to wear some of the coolest fandom wear. Are you ready to hear and see the Maestro himself John Williams conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic at The Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood California? We’ll have some information for you if you want to go. Speaking of John Williams, we’ll give you a review of the Star Wars Force Awakens vinyl soundtrack with hologram images. Is it worth buying? We’ll tell you what we think (Yes, we have the album in hand). Also, we know there has been a long and brutal civil war among Star Wars fans new and old. Original trilogy vs the prequal trilogy, expanded universe vs new (Disney) canon stories. You may say do we really want to go there? Do we really want to open this can of worms? We say without a doubt YES! We feel this issue must be settled once and for all before we can go any further… Is it pronounced “AT AT” or “A.T.A.T”? The Nerdist has finally shed some light on the issue and yours truly has come to the conclusion with an unequivocal “Yes, I agree!” So strap yourselves in as we make the jump to light speed for some great Star Wars news.

If you were listening to The Nerd Report podcast this week (As you should be!) Louis Love and Lisa Grayson told us about a new Rogue One trailer that’s set to premier Friday, July 15. ABC television will be airing a special Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey on ABC on Friday July 15 at 8:00 PM. During that broadcast it is expected we will see the new Rogue One trailer. However, keep in mind on that day (July15) at 1600 hours (4:00 PM) Star Wars Celebration Europe will be holding their Rogue One panel which equates to 8 AM Southern California time. So here’s what were saying, we MAY see the new Rogue One trailer at the conclusion or sometime during the Celebration Europe panel via livestream (More on that later) online sometime around 8 AM- 9AM Southern California time. Also remember, we did see the infamous Chewie and Han Force Awakens trailer during the Celebration Anaheim panel. Whatever time it finally hits the airwaves or the internet be ready for some epic Rogue One awesomeness!

Ok, so with Celebration Europe taking place on the other side of the galaxy, (It’s only London) one of the burning questions was if there would be a livestream for those of us on this side of the pond. We are happy to confirm via starwars.com and in conjunction with Verizon, that a livestream will be available for the major panels at Celebration Europe. Your weekend will be completely full of Star Wars info, exclusives and surprise guests. One believes this is where we may see the new Rogue One trailer premier. Celebration Europe has also released autograph prices and all of the important information you’re going to need if you plan on attending the various panels through out the weekend. The schedule is up so head on over to http://www.starwarscelebration.com right now and plan accordingly.

San Diego Comic Con is two weeks away and Hasbro announced their exclusives for convention attendees. Two new highly detailed black series figures, Obi Wan Kenobi will be available at San Diego and Kylo Ren will be available at Star Wars Celebration Europe. These two figures will undoubtedly be the most sought after figures for both conventions. Kylo Ren black series will be unmasked and come with accessories that include a burned/ melted Darth Vader Helmet. Obi Wan Kenobi will include a blue hologram Princess Leia as well as two lightsabers (His own and Anakins). Both 6 inch figures look great and are reasonably priced. Her Universe fashion show will make its return for a 3rd time to SDCC which is presented by Comic-Con HQ, Her Universe, Hot Topic, and Blondie Girl Productions. The show will be hosted by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and will feature 27 designers competing for the opportunity to design a fashion collection for the brand. This show for the most part is invitation only but you will get to see the event and ultimately who will win the fashion show which is being filmed for a docu-series to be aired on Comic-con HQ. If you are interested in Her Universe fashion wear visit their page right here. https://www.heruniverse.com

Let’s venture to galaxy a little closer to home, Hollywood California, most notably the iconic Hollywood Bowl. If you live near Southern California or plan to visit any time soon, mark your calendars for this; John Williams: Maestro of the Movies at the Hollywood Bowl (Sept 2-4). The first half of the evening will be conducted by David Newman with the second half being conducted by John Williams himself. Mr Williams will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic to some of the most popular orchestral movie scores in music history. The music will range from The Force Awakens to other Star Wars themes that are set to highlight the evening. Tickets are still available but are going fast. For ticket information click the link and enjoy your evening of music under the stars. http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/tickets/john-williams-maestro-of-movies/2016-09-03

Speaking of soundtracks, yours truly recently purchased Star Wars: The Force Awakens soundtrack on vinyl with the special hologram edition. I was excited to get this home and place it on the old turntable just as I did with the Return of the Jedi soundtrack over 30 years ago. The soundtrack includes two vinyl albums along with a large 16 page book with liner notes from director J.J. Abrams. I am not a tech person by any means but what I can say is the sound quality was superb and was definitely digital quality. What was visibly noticeable was what appeared to be scratches on the hologram side which I learned later is how the hologram effect is produced. Now I bet you’re saying “Blah blah blah, does it work? Does it look cool?” My response is absolutely, “YES, it looks very cool.’ The Tie-Fighter hologram or Millennium Falcon hologram (Depending which album you’re playing) both look great and hover approximately 3-4 inches above the record. You will have to find the right lighting source to get maximum results. As a fan and collector this soundtrack does not disappoint.

This leaves us to our final topic errr um issue among us Star Wars fans, is it pronounced AT-AT or A.T.A.T? From what I’ve gathered in regards to talking about and debating Star Wars with older and younger fans is the various pronunciations of the All Terrain Armored Transports. Now, what I can say is that younger fans tend to say A.T.A.T and us older guys say AT-AT. One is old enough, or should I say “seasoned” enough to clearly recall the Kenner toy commercials on television where it was pronounced AT-AT. Now, the good folks at The Nerdist put together a quick but poignant video to settle the matter once and for all. It has been confirmed that the proper pronunciation is AT-AT (as in hat-hat). Don’t believe me? Check it out for yourselves, https://www.facebook.com/Nerdist/videos I now have a lot of correcting to do with the younger guys and gals at the office!

Closing it out this week is the comic book releases for the week of July 6 2016. Those titles include Poe Dameron issue #4 written by Charles Soule, penciled and cover art by Phil Noto. Also released this week is Han Solo #2 written by Marjorie Liu, penciled by Mark Brooks and cover by Lee Bermejo.

That concludes this weeks Star Wars weekly run down, are you anticipating the Rogue One trailer as much as we are? Will you be spending next weekend glued to your tablet or media device for the livestream of Star Wars Celebration Europe? Maybe your steadfast in pronouncing it A.T.A.T instead of AT-AT? Tell us in the comments below, let us know what you think. Remember, we’re fans just like you and we want to hear from you!

We’ll see you next week.