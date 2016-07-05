If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’re in luck. July’s PS Plus freebies are officially up for download!
If you own a PS4, PS3 and Vita, you can grab up to six games for “free.”
All these games are free downloads for subscribing to PlayStation Plus, so why not download all of them?
Full lineup:
PS4:
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Furi
PS3:
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Fat Princess
Vita:
- Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines
- Prince of Persia: Revelation
I know I might have to hurry up and cop that Prince of Persia for the vita though!