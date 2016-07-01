STAR WARS Weekly Report by B. Gordon!

Welcome Star Wars fans, we’re back for another “Star Wars Weekly Report.” This week we’ll breakdown some just released Star Wars Celebration Europe news including recently added special guests as well as one the coolest panels to close out the weekend. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is out and what a glorious game it is! We’ll cover our first hand game play experience along with some unexpected bonus content. DK Publishing announced three new books to hit store shelves later this fall also which look great. We read on Twitter this week that Mace Windu may still be alive? We’ll tell you what Samuel L. Jackson has to say about it, we’ll also have some additional San Diego Comic Con Funko exclusive announcements and what comic book is scheduled for release this week.

The Emperor has foreseen your thirst for Star Wars knowledge, I won’t deprive you any further, Here we go…

Ok, fellow Star Wars fans, we’re getting down to the last couple of weeks till Star Wars Celebration takes over jolly old London England at the ExCel London exhibition center. So that means we have more breaking news this week for Star Wars Celebration Europe. It was announced on starwars.com and The Star Wars Show that on Sunday July 17, the final day of Celebration, the last panel to grace the stage will be “Future of Star Wars”. How often do we the fans, sift (Not Sith) through every blog and Youtube video in order to find some type of nugget of news regarding our beloved galaxy. Well, here’s our chance to get it straight from the horses, err..Tauntaun’s mouth. This will most likely be one of the most memorable panels of the weekend (Second only to Rogue One). Why you may ask? This panel will give us a small glimpse into the future of the Star Wars franchise and what we can look forward to. The discussion will be hosted by Lucasfilm story executive Pablo Hidalgo (This guy probably knows everything going on in the Star Wars universe) and will feature Kathleen Kennedy (Lucasfilm president), Rian Johnson (EP VIII) and the untitled Han Solo movie co-directers Chris Miller and Phil Lord. I can’t say enough how excited one would be to present for this panel.

Celebration Europe also added special guests Lucasfilm Creative Executive Rayne Roberts, Lucasfilm production designer Doug Chiang, Her Universe founder (and voice of Ahsoka Tano) Ashley Eckstein and non other than thee Star Wars collector of all collectors Steve Sansweet. Now although Steve Sansweet will be at Celebration Europe, his Rancho Obi-Wan exhibit will not. A really cool thing to note is Steve will personally be selling exclusive Celebration Europe patches at the event. Closing ceremonies for the weekend will commence following the “Future of Star Wars” panel.

As a side note, it has not been revealed if a live stream will be available just as Star Wars Celebration Anaheim had one. As soon as we find out we’ll pass it on to you guys/ gals.

http://www.starwarscelebration.com

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released this week on multiple gaming platforms to glowing reviews. One of the highlights of the game was playing the final battle on Endor from Return of The Jedi which is a precedent to the full game play of The Force Awakens. Extra cool points go to Lego Star Wars for allowing you to play as director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy who are aligned with the Resistance side. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens has helped erase the memory of that other Star Wars game that was recently released *cough, cough Battle… Cough!* Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is on sale now for Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Wii. 59.99 standard version or 69.99 for the deluxe edition that includes the season pass for downloadable content later this year.

DK Publishing has announced three new Star Wars books for fall 2016 and they look awesome! First up will be Star Wars Year By Year: Updated Edition which is scheduled to be released September 6, next will be Star Wars: Complete Locations September 27 and finally for the padawans in your home, The Amazing Book of Star Wars on October 4. Star Wars Year By Year: Updated Edition is described on http://www.starwars.com as having new content courtesy of Pablo Hidalgo (Lucasflim story executive). This book will have a number of Star Wars updates but the most notable is the new content on the upcoming Star Wars themed lands at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. One is already looking forward to getting my hands on these titles. For complete information on the new books visit

http://www.starwars.com/news/dks-newest-galaxy-guides-first-look-at-star-wars-complete-locations-and-more

Is Mace Windu still alive? Samuel L. Jackson say’s he is. If Sam Jackson say’s it, then it must be so. We’re not going to open the prequel can of worms here whether you loved it or hated it. What one will say is that my absolute favorite Jedi in the prequels was without a doubt, Mace Windu. Recently on Twitter, Samuel L. Jackson was asked by a fan about Mace Windu’s death in Revenge of The Sith. The fan Tweeted, “Who’s idea was it to kill Mace Windu? Just curious. He’s a great character.” To paraphrase Mr. Jackson’s Twitter response, he believes Mace Windu is still alive because Jedi can fall very high distances and not die. Sam Jackson further revealed that he mentioned it to George Lucas who responded ‘I’m okay with that. You can be alive.” Does that mean we’ll see Mace Windu again? I wouldn’t hold my breath but you never know what can happen.

Another wave of Funko vinyl figures has been announced for San Diego Comic-Con 2016. Han Solo with Chewie Bowcaster, Thumbs Up BB-8 and wait a minute this isn’t Star Wars but I’ll tell ya’ anyway…Indiana Jones holding the golden fertility Idol. Most of these SDCC exclusives as well as some of the Star Wars Celebration Europe Funko Pop collectibles may be convention exclusives however, usually these same Funko Pops will be released to major retailers minus the SDCC or Celebration Europe “exclusive” packaging. Look for the exclusives we’ve mentioned here over the last few weeks to hit retailers after SDCC and Star Wars Celebration Europe. Hallmark announced they will not have any exclusives this year at SDCC.

Comic book release for the week of 07/02/2016 include Marvel’s Darth Vader issue #22 written by Kieron Gillen and penciled by Salvador Larroca.

That’s all we have for this week, leave us a comment below and tell us what you think of the announcement of the closing panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Do you think they’ll make any more movie announcements? Also keep in mind we are less that a year from Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April 2017. Let us know if you plan on making the trip. We want to hear from you! See you next week.