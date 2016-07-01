Green Room Blu-ray Review

Green Room (Blu-ray)

The Movie

Green Room

Synopsis

Members (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman (Imogen Poots) battle murderous white supremacists at a remote Oregon roadhouse.

Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

Written By: Jeremy Saulnier

Starring: Anton Yelchin, Joe Cole, Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, David W. Thompson, Mark Webber, Macon Blair, Eric Edelstein, Michael Draper, Patrick Stewart, Andy Copeland, Brent Werzner, and More

Genre: Crime, Horror, & Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour & 35 minutes

Audio

DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio

Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Jeremy Saulnier

Into The Pit: Making Green Room

Trailers

Final Thoughts

This film is not what I expected. I was thinking it was the typical horror film where a group of people end up at this remote location but surprisingly it opens up with a punk band traveling and playing gigs. As I was watching, my eyes were glued to the screen. Anton Yeltchin did an amazing job portraying his character Pat. The first role I saw him (Yeltchin) in was House of D. Ever since then, I have seen his name pop up in huge films such as Star Trek. An incredible actor with so much talent who was taken from us too soon. Yeltchin’s character basically comes across a young lady who has been stabbed in a “Green Room”. The owners of the club (they were playing at) tries to cover it up. I can’t forget about Patrick Stewart! He plays a role we are definitely not accustomed to. This film is more of a thriller then horror to me. It will have you gripping the edge of your seat. Catch Green Room out on DVD, blu-ray, & Digital HD July 12, 2016.

Check out the trailer below: