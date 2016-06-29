Allegiant (Blu-ray)

The Movie

Synopsis

In this third exciting film in The Divergent Series, Tris and Four lead a team of rebels in a daring escape over the city wall – into a strange new world where they face a threat more dangerous than they ever imagined. Together, Tris and Four wage a furious battle for survival, fighting not only for their factions and loved ones, but for the future of an entire city in this dynamic, action-packed adventure.

Directed By: Robert Schwentke

Written By: Noah Oppenheim (screenplay), Adam Cooper (screenplay), Bill Collage (screenplay), & Veronica Roth (author)

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Jeff Daniels, Zoë Kravitz, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q, Miles Teller, Keiynan Lonsdate, & More

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Mystery

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 121 minutes

Audio

English Dolby Atmos

Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized (for late night listening)

English Descriptive Audio

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

High Definition 16 X 9 Widescreen

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, & Spanish

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Producers, Douglas Wick & Lucy Fisher

Six Featurettes: Allegiant: Book to Film Battle in the Bullfrog: The Stunts and Choreography Behind This Thrilling Sequence Finding the Future: Effects & Technology Characters in Conflict: The Motivations Behind the Film’s Antagonists The Next Chapter: Cast & Characters Building the Bureau



Final Thoughts

I absolutely love the books. So the prospect of seeing the books come to life IS even a bigger treat. I loved the first film as it followed the book almost to a T. Even down to the quilt Four (aka Tobias Eaton) had on his bed that his mother had made for him. Yes, Veronica Roth (author) made a cameo appearance in it as well. The second film unfortunately took a detour from the book but was absolutely true to the characters and plot line. Some of my favorite parts in the book were in the film and I loved it regardless of the slight detour. If you are expecting Allegiant to be like the book, prepared to be disappointed. It follows the book within the first 10 minutes (or so) of the film then goes completely off course. This being said, don’t let it discourage you from enjoying the film. I just completely went at it with an open mind. In fact, I think this film blows the second one out of the ball park. Its action packed, has great special effects, and the cast is amazing. The essence of the characters is still there. Tris’s determination, Four’s will to protect Tris at all costs, Faction beliefs, Even the love that Four has for Tris. You can see it! The score is equally amazing. I totally recommend this film if you are a fan of the books or not. You don’t need to read the books to know what’s going on in the film. Catch Allegiant on Digital HD NOW (released June 21, 2016) or Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD on July 12, 2016.

Check out the trailer below: