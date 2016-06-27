During a press event for The Infiltrator ( In theaters July 13th ), Nuke The Fridge‘s very own Louis Love ( Luis Lecca ) asked Bryan Cranston what convinced him to return to The Power Rangers.

Louis Love – Was it loyalty that brought you back to Power Rangers? What made you decide to come back?

Bryan Cranston – Yeah… I did voices. Dubbing voices for POWER RANGERS the series 35 years ago. But I can tell you… I would NOT have accepted the role if it was not for the script being so good. They have completely changed the tone. It is not the television series at all. It’s a fully realized updated reimagined approach to telling this SUPERHERO story. I haven’t done a superhero story and I was intrigued. I think this sounds interesting. Let’s try it!

